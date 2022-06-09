Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,187 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $44,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

