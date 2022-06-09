Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.88% of RLI worth $44,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of RLI by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RLI by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $121.93. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.40.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

