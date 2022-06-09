Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of KB Home worth $44,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in KB Home by 35.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH opened at $32.94 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

