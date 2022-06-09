Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $44.91 Million Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.26% of Two Harbors Investment worth $44,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 194,478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 700,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 66,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 3,340,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,754.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $85,523.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,026.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

