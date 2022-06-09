Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 66,505 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,505 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $44,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after acquiring an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,354,000 after buying an additional 147,385 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,669,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after buying an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.