Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 710,704 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $45,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

