GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down to $9.06

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.71. GrafTech International shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 11,076 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 270.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after buying an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after buying an additional 549,792 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GrafTech International by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

