Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 48,135 shares.The stock last traded at $143.87 and had previously closed at $144.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.