GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $79,315.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 332,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $554,842.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,386.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,487,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,226. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

