GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 158,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,843,934 shares.The stock last traded at $43.46 and had previously closed at $42.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,248.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

