Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $20.28

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $19.50. Guess’ shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 7,533 shares traded.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Guess’ announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

