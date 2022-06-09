Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.35

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.35 and traded as low as $12.01. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 1,131 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

