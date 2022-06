Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.96

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.96 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 597,658 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £33.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.47.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

