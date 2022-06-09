Head to Head Analysis: Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27%

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Talkspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talkspace $113.67 million 2.31 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -1.20

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accelera Innovations and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33

Talkspace has a consensus price target of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 180.08%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 5.42, suggesting that its share price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Accelera Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

