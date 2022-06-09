Head to Head Contrast: Allego (NYSE:ALLG) versus 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 2.95% 12.96% 5.89% Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 2 1 0 2.33 Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus target price of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 136.86%. Allego has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.59%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.31 $118.65 million $0.98 10.29 Allego $102.10 million 5.27 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Allego on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

