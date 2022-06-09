Head-To-Head Review: WalkMe (WKME) & The Competition

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) is one of 409 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WalkMe to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WalkMe and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 1 8 0 2.89 WalkMe Competitors 2944 13936 25189 695 2.55

WalkMe presently has a consensus target price of $18.78, indicating a potential upside of 94.39%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.91%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WalkMe and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million -$95.81 million -5.49 WalkMe Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -44,555.54

WalkMe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -45.72% -33.65% -21.35% WalkMe Competitors -30.78% -64.10% -7.98%

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

