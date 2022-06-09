Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Helen of Troy worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,045,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $176.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average is $213.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $173.67 and a 12-month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

