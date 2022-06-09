Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $425.24

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 425.24 ($5.33) and traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.39). Helical shares last traded at GBX 426.50 ($5.34), with a volume of 95,946 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Helical from GBX 520 ($6.52) to GBX 575 ($7.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Helical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £521.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 428.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 425.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Helical’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.