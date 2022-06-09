H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $312.70

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.70 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.66). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.61), with a volume of 42,010 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The company has a market cap of £146.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.70.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

