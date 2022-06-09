Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,484 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $50,376,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $32,274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 399,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 643.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 207,139 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,339 shares of company stock valued at $629,122. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

NYSE:H opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 667.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

