Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Ichor worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $845.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.