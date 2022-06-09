Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $313.67

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.67 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 331.60 ($4.16). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 316.40 ($3.96), with a volume of 808,818 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.14) price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.17.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

