Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.76. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISMAY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($15.16) to €16.10 ($17.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Indra Sistemas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

