Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Ingevity worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NGVT. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.96. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

