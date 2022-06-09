International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.30

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.30 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.13). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.12), with a volume of 3,082,839 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective on shares of International Public Partnerships in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 3.77 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

About International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

