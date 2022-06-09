Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £24.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.78.
Intu Properties Company Profile (LON:INTU)
