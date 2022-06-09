Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

PCY stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

