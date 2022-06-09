Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.94% of Trinseo worth $19,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.30 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

