Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.28% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,859,000 after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 818,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.08. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

