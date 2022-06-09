Invesco Ltd. Has $19.92 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

NYSE:PB opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

