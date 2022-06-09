Invesco Ltd. Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 167.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,245 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of New Residential Investment worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.