Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

IVZ opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

