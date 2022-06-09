Invesco Ltd. Purchases 197,562 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.51% of Murphy Oil worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,448 shares of company stock valued at $11,915,226. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

