Invesco Ltd. Sells 33,780 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Customers Bancorp worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

CUBI opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

