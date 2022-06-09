Invesco Ltd. Sells 519,663 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.54% of ACCO Brands worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

