iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.65

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and traded as high as $52.79. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $52.79, with a volume of 4,539 shares.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,378,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000.

