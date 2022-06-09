IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.33

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.33 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 41.08 ($0.51). IQE shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.51), with a volume of 4,882,544 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IQE to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £329.87 million and a PE ratio of -10.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider Andrew W. Nelson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($93,984.96).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

