iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.82.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $149.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.