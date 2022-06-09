Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 192,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

