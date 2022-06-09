Isaac Angel Sells 8,200 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Isaac Angel sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $677,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Isaac Angel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $82.93 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

