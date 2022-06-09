iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 56,066 shares.The stock last traded at $42.92 and had previously closed at $43.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.