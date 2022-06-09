iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,718,317 shares.The stock last traded at $71.63 and had previously closed at $71.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

