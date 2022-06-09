iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 843,196 shares.The stock last traded at $99.10 and had previously closed at $99.39.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after buying an additional 204,287 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

