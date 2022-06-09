Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.49

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $8.12. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 44,855 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVPAF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

