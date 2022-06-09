IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.89. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 246,039 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.89.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 190,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 397,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.