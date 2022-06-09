J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.24

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and traded as high as $42.88. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 million, a PE ratio of 306.29 and a beta of -0.18.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MAYS Get Rating ) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

