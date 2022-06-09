Jeffrey W. Lunsford Sells 40,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,576.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $36.32 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of nCino by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

