JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Critical Review

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JinkoSolar and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 1.11% 3.22% 0.75% Shoals Technologies Group 3.33% -179.10% 6.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $6.41 billion 0.50 $113.14 million $0.88 74.53 Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 14.55 $2.35 million $0.05 372.40

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $49.53, suggesting a potential downside of 24.49%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $25.92, suggesting a potential upside of 39.19%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Risk and Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats JinkoSolar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

