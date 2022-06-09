Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.51

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.51 and traded as low as $33.40. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $323.31 million, a P/E ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.23 million during the quarter.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.