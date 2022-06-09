Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

In other Katapult news, Director Brian Hirsch bought 144,189 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $217,725.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,075.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,000.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 278,472 shares of company stock worth $426,340 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Katapult by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,600,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KPLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. Katapult has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

